Breakfast Briefing, 7.24.2017: Scaramucci's morning show tour

Anthony Scaramucci's appointment as White House communications director gave the Trump administration a fresh face on television this weekend, but it didn't stop the president from going on hours-long tweetstorms.

When he wasn’t deleting old tweets, newly minted White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was making the rounds on the Sunday morning talk shows this weekend. Highlights: the former businessman said he will take quick action to stop administration leaks and said President Donald Trump still doesn’t accept findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential campaign. One reaction: The new face of the White House, polished, smooth, and non-combative, via the Los Angeles Times.

Full transparency: I'm deleting old tweets. Past views evolved & shouldn't be a distraction. I serve @POTUS agenda & that's all that matters — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 22, 2017

But what does Scaramucci’s hire signal for the White House’s communications strategy? The shakeup indicates the Trump administration is gearing up for a fight over Russia, according to CNN. Here’s a guide to the staffers and family members in Trump’s communications orbit, via The New York Times.

What the opposition is up to: Democratic Party leaders are set to unveil their "Better Deal" campaign in rural Virginia on Monday. Phase one of the push will emphasize job creation, lower prescription drug costs, and restraining the power of corporations, according to The Hill.

What to watch today: Ahead of meetings with investigators from the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday, White House adviser Jared Kushner released an 11-page statement to the Associated Press detailing four meetings with Russian officials but denying collusion. The lengthy statement also claimed the now infamous meeting with a Russian lawyer in 2016 was such a "waste of time," Kushner asked an assistant to bail him out of it.

Uber’s rivals in Southeast Asia are sensing weakness from the embattled ride-hailing company, according to The New York Times, and building up their war chests. Rival car service Grab has just raised an additional $2.5 billion, according to CNBC. Uber is also facing new anti-trust complaints in Madrid. Meanwhile, the Times profiled Bozoma Saint John, Uber’s recently hired chief brand officer, calling her the company’s "best hope to rehabilitate its image."