Sarah Huckabee Sanders named White House press secretary

Added 34 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

She previously served as deputy press secretary.

WASHINGTON: Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been named White House press secretary, following Sean Spicer’s resignation from the role on Friday morning.

The role is a promotion for the 34-year-old Sanders, who previously served as deputy press secretary.

Since former comms director Mike Dubke resigned in May, Sanders has taken on more public-facing duties on President Donald Trump's communications team. The White House had been increasingly turning to Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas governor and two-time presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, to put out fires in tough TV interviews in recent months.

In 2002, she served as field director for her father's gubernatorial reelection campaign, was the national political director for his 2008 presidential campaign, and led his presidential bid last year. Last year, Sanders joined the Trump campaign as a senior adviser.

Earlier on Friday, the White House named Anthony Scaramucci, founder of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital, as communications director. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned earlier Friday.

