PR pros react to Spicer's resignation, Scaramucci's hire

The consensus: They're still not impressed with Spicer and are extremely wary of the new hire.

PR pros said goodbye to the resigning Sean Spicer and hello to new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Twitter this morning.

Here is what eight industry experts had to say about the breaking news on Friday:

The new @WhiteHouse communications director doesn't have a comms career background, looking at his LinkedIn profile: https://t.co/6UFe9NkRYG pic.twitter.com/BPNqfQrPDY — Bob Pickard (@BobPickard) July 21, 2017

No. Homie resigned because they hired him a boss. https://t.co/wMZgYyb6x5 — drew olanoff (@yoda) July 21, 2017

And the darkening skies cleared and birds began once more to sing. https://t.co/U2bHUgCXtQ — Kirk Hazlett, APR (@KirkHazlett) July 21, 2017

Do not treat this man as a hero for "taking a stand." Remember he was a mouthpiece of lies starting his first day on the job. https://t.co/etAapf7B3i — BPLewis (@BPLewis) July 21, 2017

No sympathy for @POTUS #PR tool Spicer. And who's surprised that Trump picked another, even more unqualified tool? https://t.co/3MXwARPssL — Peter Himler (@PeterHimler) July 21, 2017