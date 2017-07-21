PR pros react to Spicer's resignation, Scaramucci's hire

PR pros said goodbye to the resigning Sean Spicer and hello to new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Twitter this morning.
The consensus: They’re still not impressed with Spicer and are extremely wary of the new hire.
Here is what eight industry experts had to say about the breaking news on Friday:
The new @WhiteHouse communications director doesn't have a comms career background, looking at his LinkedIn profile: https://t.co/6UFe9NkRYG pic.twitter.com/BPNqfQrPDY— Bob Pickard (@BobPickard) July 21, 2017
What a sh*t show https://t.co/vWM0YTSyrS— DarylMcCullough (@DarylMcCullough) July 21, 2017
No. Homie resigned because they hired him a boss. https://t.co/wMZgYyb6x5— drew olanoff (@yoda) July 21, 2017
And the darkening skies cleared and birds began once more to sing. https://t.co/U2bHUgCXtQ— Kirk Hazlett, APR (@KirkHazlett) July 21, 2017
Do not treat this man as a hero for "taking a stand." Remember he was a mouthpiece of lies starting his first day on the job. https://t.co/etAapf7B3i— BPLewis (@BPLewis) July 21, 2017
No sympathy for @POTUS #PR tool Spicer. And who's surprised that Trump picked another, even more unqualified tool? https://t.co/3MXwARPssL— Peter Himler (@PeterHimler) July 21, 2017
John King just called Spicer "a pro" on CNN. What? He lied to you, gutted the WH briefing, defended racism, collusion. That's fucking absurd— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 21, 2017
The messenger was never the (primary) problem. #Spicey https://t.co/11fEGppdEs— David Gallagher (@TBoneGallagher) July 21, 2017