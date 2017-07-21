Timeline: The short, tumultuous tenure of Sean Spicer

Added 1 hour ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

Spicer's short but notable tenure as White House press secretary came to an abrupt end on Friday. From Inauguration Day to Saturday Night Live, here's a timeline of his term.

July 21
Sean Spicer abruptly resigns as White House press secretary, reportedly after vehemently disagreeing with the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. He tweets that he will work for the White House through August.

June-July
Spicer all but disappears from televised daily press briefings. After cameras are banned, CNN sends a sketch artist to provide images of Spicer briefing the press.

June 20:
Only 6% of respondents tell a USC Annenberg School of Communications and Journalism poll that they would take the job of White House press secretary or deputy White House press secretary. Seventy-three percent said the Trump administration is having an effect on the perception of communications.

June 15:
Spicer describes has past year for the PRWeek Global Power Book in four words: "busy, busy, busy, busy." Several respondents name Spicer the most influential PR pro, with some caveats.

April 16:
Melissa McCarthy is back on Saturday Night Live as Spicer, this time in a bunny suit, mocking Spicer’s ill-advised comparison of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Adolf Hitler.

March 1:
Spicer’s predecessor, Josh Earnest, discusses Spicer’s performance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

February 6:
After a contentious first few days on the job, Spicer chats with PRWeek, saying Trump has never asked him to lie to the media.

January 23:
Spicer becomes a household name as he is portrayed by actress Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live for the first time. In fallout from Spicer’s first contentious press conference, Twitter users dig through Spicer’s old tweets and find several disses of Dippin’ Dots. The brand takes the high road in response. More than a dozen prominent PR pros react with shock and outrage to the briefing.

January 6:
After Spicer is hired for the White House press secretary role with temporary responsibility for the communications director position, as well, several communications executives doubt he can pull off both roles.

