Sean Spicer resigns as Anthony Scaramucci is named White House comms director

Added 1 hour ago by Alison Kanski , 2 comments

Spicer reportedly resigned because he disagreed with Trump's choice of Scaramucci for comms director.

News

WASHINGTON: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned.

His decision to quit was spurred by President Donald Trump’s choice for White House communications director: Anthony Scaramucci, founder of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital, according to The New York Times.

Major media outlets have speculated that Spicer was about to resign or be fired since the beginning of Trump's term. He has faced several crises over the past six months, including his combative first briefing about the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd and his comments about Hitler and chemical weapons.

Scaramucci has reportedly been offered the role of White House comms director. The post has been vacant since former comms director Mike Dubke resigned in late May after only four months in the job. Spicer filled the role prior to Dubke’s arrival and since he left.

Scaramucci was a member of the Trump transition team executive committee. He has worked in the Wall Street world for more than 20 years. In 2005, he founded investment firm Skybridge Capital which he ran until January of this year, when it was sold to RON Transatlantic and HNA Capital U.S.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now