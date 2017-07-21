Sean Spicer resigns as Anthony Scaramucci is named White House comms director

WASHINGTON: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned.

His decision to quit was spurred by President Donald Trump’s choice for White House communications director: Anthony Scaramucci, founder of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital, according to The New York Times.

Major media outlets have speculated that Spicer was about to resign or be fired since the beginning of Trump's term. He has faced several crises over the past six months, including his combative first briefing about the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd and his comments about Hitler and chemical weapons.

Scaramucci has reportedly been offered the role of White House comms director. The post has been vacant since former comms director Mike Dubke resigned in late May after only four months in the job. Spicer filled the role prior to Dubke’s arrival and since he left.

Scaramucci was a member of the Trump transition team executive committee. He has worked in the Wall Street world for more than 20 years. In 2005, he founded investment firm Skybridge Capital which he ran until January of this year, when it was sold to RON Transatlantic and HNA Capital U.S.