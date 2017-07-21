Watch: Joe Wilkinson embarks on egg hunt 'debacle' in new Garmin partnership

Sat nav business Garmin has appointed comedian Joe Wilkinson as a brand ambassador - with the comedian himself writing the script for an off-beat social video campaign launched today.

The partnership will see Wilkinson, who is best known for his appearances on comedy quiz show 8 out of 10 Cats, write and star in a series of short films about the company's navigation devices.

The first instalment (below) launched today, and follows Wilkinson on a 14-hour road trip to find the UK's largest scotch egg. Along the way, the comedian picks up a handful of passengers, including his on-screen half brother, Fabio.

Wilkinson said: "For some reason Garmin paid for me and my idiot half brother to visit the UK's biggest scotch egg. It took us 14 hours to drive there and they filmed the whole trip.

"Even though the whole thing was a debacle, they still hope that it will encourage people to get out and about more... stranger things have happened."

Garmin said the partnership represented "a new strategic approach for the business" that includes appealing to young and family audiences with comedy.

Garmin UK managing director Jon Oliver said: "We believe Joe's witty and wry edge will help cut through what at times is seen as a pretty dry and mature market."

The Road Trip film, which was created alongside Avalon Entertainment, PR firm Tangerine Communications, JAA, Boardwalk Studio and Beautiful Productions, is part of a wider campaign to encourage people to explore the UK and Ireland using Garmin products.