Your call: Is Scaramucci an inspired or puzzling choice for White House comms director?

Added 1 hour ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

The former hedge fund manager is said to be in line for the White House communications director job.

Anthony Scaramucci doesn’t have any traditional communications experience, but would that actually be an asset in an unconventional White House? Tweet at @prweekus or take our poll below with your answer.

