Anthony Scaramucci doesn’t have any traditional communications experience, but would that actually be an asset in an unconventional White House? Tweet at @prweekus or take our poll below with your answer.
Your call: Is Scaramucci an inspired or puzzling choice for White House comms director?
The former hedge fund manager is said to be in line for the White House communications director job.
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins