The PR Week 7.21.2017: Social media influencer Crissibeth on working with brands

PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week with special guest Crissibeth, a New York lifestyle influencer.

Audio
via crissibeth.com

PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch talk with Crissibeth, a New York lifestyle influencer, about how she works with brands. They also chat about Tinder sending a couple to Hawaii, GE Healthcare's documentary release, complaints against influencer Jake Paul, Fyre Festival, Rachel Whetstone's new role at Facebook, and holding company earnings.

