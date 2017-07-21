PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch talk with Crissibeth, a New York lifestyle influencer, about how she works with brands. They also chat about Tinder sending a couple to Hawaii, GE Healthcare's documentary release, complaints against influencer Jake Paul, Fyre Festival, Rachel Whetstone's new role at Facebook, and holding company earnings.
The PR Week 7.21.2017: Social media influencer Crissibeth on working with brands
PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week with special guest Crissibeth, a New York lifestyle influencer.
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins