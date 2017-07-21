Breakfast Briefing, 7.21.2017: Scaramucci in line for White House communications director

The spokesman for President Trump's legal team has stepped down, while a prominent surrogate appears primed to step into the role of White House communications director.

Mark Corallo, spokesman for President Donald Trump’s legal team and a Justice Department veteran, has stepped down amid a shakeup of the president’s legal team, according to several reports. Corallo had become frustrated with clashing White House factions, according to Politico. The shakeup takes place as the Trump administration is weighing how to counter special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russiagate investigation, according to The Washington Post.

Trump is expected to name former hedge fund chief and prominent surrogate Anthony Scaramucci as communications director on Friday, according to Axios. Press Secretary Sean Spicer is expected to stay with the administration, according to the report. Former White House Communications Director Mike Dubke stepped down in May. Scaramucci’s hire is unusual because he lacks a classic communications background, but Trump sees him as an effective defender, according to The New York Times.

People close to Uber’s board have reached out to Bank of America executive Anne Finucane about the CEO role at the embattled company, according to Axios, which reported she is "intrigued" by the position but hasn’t discussed it with Uber executives. As vice chairman, Finucane leads Bank of America’s marketing function, as well as several other departments. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick took a leave of absence in June.

Corning is planning to invest $500 million in the U.S. economy and create 1,000 jobs. The announcement, bound to become a talking point, was made as part of the White House’s "Made in America Week." Corning’s initiative is part of a partnership with Merck and Pfizer, according to CNBC.