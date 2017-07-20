Breitbart News spokesman Chad Wilkinson launches Liberty Media Strategies

PHILADELPHIA: Chad Wilkinson, former president of CapitalHQ and current spokesperson for Breitbart News Network, is launching Liberty Media Strategies, a new PR firm.

Along with running Liberty Media, Wilkinson will work as a consultant for CapitalHQ and remain a spokesperson for Breitbart News. Services the new firm will provide include earned media placements and booking on broadcast channels for clients, social media and crisis communications expertise, as well as coalition building, event management, and writing services.

"Because of the amount of interest I was getting from potential clients who wanted to work with me, it made more sense to branch out on my own and be able to serve them and not go through CapitalHQ," Wilkinson said.

Liberty Media currently has three full-time employees, including Wilkinson, in its Philadelphia headquarters, along with several contractors. The firm has signed six clients, including nonprofit Free Our Internet and publishing company Post Hill Press.

"We’re a boutique firm and I'll be involved in every aspect of it, from client management to execution," Wilkinson added. "One of the things that specializes us from other firms is I have an extensive broadcast background. I’m known for being a TV or radio producer as much as I am for PR."

Wilkinson had been with CapitalHQ for one year, serving as president. In 2005, he was CEO of Keybridge Communications' radio division, Keybridge Radio, before selling the firm in 2011.

Much of his career prior to that was in broadcast TV and radio. He was executive producer of Sun Broadcast Group’s Payne Nation on Fox Business Network and Lou Dobbs Radio at United Stations Radio Networks. Earlier in his career, he worked in production at SiriusXM, Westwood One Radio, Greater Media Radio, and Beasley Broadcast Group.