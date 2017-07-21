Text100 ups Carolina Noguera Binstadt to San Francisco GM

SAN FRANCISCO: Text100 has appointed Carolina Noguera Binstadt as GM of its San Francisco office.

Binstadt, previously SVP, officially started in the GM role this month. Her predecessor is Kerry Hall, who exited the agency post-maternity leave and moved out of San Francisco.

Binstadt reports to Ken Peters, EVP and regional director of North America. She is responsible for business development, growth talent acquisition, and her usual client work for accounts such as Adobe and Veritas Technologies. She helped Text100 win Veritas’ AOR remit.

As GM, Binstadt will also help integrate the business and educate clients on its model and its expanded services, as it pivots from being a b-to-b tech agency to an integrated marcomms agency, she told PRWeek.

The San Francisco office has 65 employees.

"What became clear as we moved through the [GM selection] process was that [Binstadt] brought an unmatched combination of leadership, consultancy and deep relationships in the Bay Area that were unmatched," Peters said.

Binstadt, who joined Text100 in 1998, said she doesn’t anticipate any "drastic" changes and no leadership structure changes as a result of her appointment.

"I’m one of those people that have spent the majority of their career here," Binstadt said. "It’s exciting to see the company grow from a small team to a [larger] business and expanding our capabilities. It’s a new chapter in Text100's history as an integrated comms company."

In recent years, Text100 has acquired and merged with a series of companies. In 2014, Text100 acquired Republic Publishing. A year later, parent company NextFifteen acquired and merged Incredibull with Text100. Last month, Next Fifteen merged Lexis, a consumer agency based in London, with Text100.

Text100 recorded 5% global revenue growth for 2016. CEO Aedhmar Hynes was also featured on PRWeek’s Power List.