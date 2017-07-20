APCO adds investment specialist and M&A expert to board of directors

APCO Worldwide has added two members to its board of directors: Marcia Page, executive chair of alternative investment firm Värde Partners, and Peter Milton Sommerhauser, M&A and business buyout specialist and founding partner at Wing Capital Group.

They have joined APCO founder and executive chairman Margery Kraus, CEO Brad Staples, and Joseph Zimmel, former MD at Goldman Sachs and Co, on the board.

It follows news earlier this month that APCO has completed its financial restructure that saw management and employees take a greater stake in the business. Kraus told PRWeek the agency would be "lot more aggressive" in its expansion strategy, following the changes.

Kraus said today: "We’re excited to welcome Marcia and Peter to our board of directors. Their combined over 70 years of experience in business strategy, investment, operations and growth will be an invaluable addition, as we look to continue to move forward and grow the firm.

"Their counsel and insights are widely sought after by myriad businesses and we are delighted they are joining APCO’s board."