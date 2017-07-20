Omnicom PR revenue down in Q2

Added 53 minutes ago by Frank Washkuch , Be the first to comment

The holding company reported a 0.3% organic revenue drop for its PR firms in the second quarter.

News

NEW YORK: Omnicom Group’s public relations firms experienced a revenue drop of 0.3% in the second quarter to $342.6 million.

PR was the only Omnicom segment that saw an organic revenue decrease in the period. Advertising was up by 4.2% organically to $2 billion; CRM increased 3.7% to $1.1 billion; and specialty communications was up 2.2% to $297.8 million. The holding company’s overall organic growth was up 3.5% in the period to $3.8 billion.

In Q2 2016, Omnicom’s PR firms reported a flat quarter, up 0.1% to nearly $350 million.

The holding company owns and operates firms including FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, and Marina Maher Communications within the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

North America lagged all other regions in terms of revenue growth in the second quarter, up 0.2% to $2.2 billion. Higher organic growth rates were reported by the U.K. (9.3% to $350.4 million); other European markets (7.8% to $662.1 million); Asia-Pacific (7.1% to $405.3 million); and Africa and the Middle East (20.4% to $75.5 million).

The holding company’s net income was up 0.8% in the quarter to $328.6 million, while operating profit increased 0.7% to $565.5 million.

