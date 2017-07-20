PRCA to ask every member to donate to BAME charity Taylor Bennett Foundation

Every renewing PRCA member will be asked to make a voluntary donation to the Taylor Bennett Foundation, after the industry's diversity charity became the trade association's charity of the year.

The PRCA has donated £1,000 to Taylor Bennett's tenth anniversary fundraising appeal to mark the start of the partnership.

The charity will hope the partnership raises significant additional funds - the PRCA said that its members would be encouraged to donate at regular points through the year, and that every membership renewal invoice would "carry a genuinely voluntary suggested donation".

The Taylor Bennett Foundation was launched by a UK executive recruiter of the same name, and is best known for a ten-week paid internship it offers to black and minority ethnic (BAME) graduates interested in pursuing a career in the industry. Brunswick, MHP and Finsbury have been among its sponsors in recent years.

The charity also recently launched an appeal for 70 industry mentors to join a new mentoring scheme aimed at further widening access to the industry, with outgoing Weber Shandwick UK CEO among mentors recruited after PRWeek coverage of the launch.

Sarah Stimson, the charity's CEO, said: "This partnership, and the PRCA's donation to our tenth anniversary appeal, is a demonstration of its continuing support of the Taylor Bennett Foundation and commitment to improving diversity in the industry it serves.

"The funds raised by PRCA’s membership will go towards improving diversity in the PR industry, supporting BAME talent into roles in communications with our traineeship and mentoring programmes, and raising the profile of PR as a career choice in more diverse communities."

The charity had income of £200,010 in 2016, of which £64,333 came from its recruitment agency founder.

The PRCA's previous charity partner for a number of years was the Company of PR Practitioners (formerly known as the PR Guild). PRCA director-general Francis Ingham was the master of the charity for 18 months, before resigning in April.

