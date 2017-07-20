NOW: Pensions comms brief goes to Cicero after six years with Lansons

Cicero Group has extended its relationship with workplace pension firm NOW: Pensions to include the comms brief previously held by Lansons.

Lansons helped launch NOW: Pensions to the UK market in 2011, the year before the first batch of companies were obliged by a new law to automatically offer all staff a workplace pension, and the agency has worked for the client ever since.

Since 2015, Cicero had held the UK public affairs account for the pension provider, which is owned by Danish scheme ATP, one of Europe's largest pension funds.

Cicero this month signed a 12-month rolling contract that adds the comms brief to its existing duties, under which it will proactively publicise the firm through media relations. Although a public affairs and corporate specialist, Cicero last month announced its intention to do more work in consumer-facing PR.

Amy Mankelow, director of communications at NOW: Pensions and briefly a Lansons associate director in 2013 following an acquisition, said: "Auto-enrolment has been a huge success story but there’s no room for complacency and much more that needs to be done in order for its full potential to be realised. Increasing awareness around these issues is essential and by working with Cicero across both public relations and public affairs, we can ensure maximum impact."

There are more than one million people in the UK with a pension provided by NOW: Pensions.

The firm took on the PR firm TVC Group last year to produce a TV advert featuring the reality TV star Stacey Solomon.

The final date by which all companies must have begun offering auto-enrolled pensions is February next year. The Department for Work and Pensions announced a review of auto-enrolment at the end of 2016.

Both Cicero and Lansons are listed in the top half of the 2017 PRWeek UK Top 150 - the former is around half the size of the latter.

Lansons CEO Tony Langham said: "We're proud we helped put NOW: Pensions on the map and wish them well."