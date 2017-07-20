What I do: FTI Consulting global CEO Ed Reilly

FTI Consulting's chief on what he looks at first each morning and the key to surviving as a Boston sports fan in New York.

Morning routine

Drink coffee and check the local time. I travel enough that keeping track of time zones gets complicated.

I check overnight emails, scan top-tier newspapers, and watch BBC, CNN, and MSNBC. I use pre-business hours to reach colleagues in other parts of the world on time-sensitive matters.

Then I have a 15-minute conversation with myself about hitting the gym. There is about a 50/50 chance it ends with a workout.

First app checked in the morning

First, The Wall Street Journal, and then The Boston Globe. No matter how far I get from Boston, the day begins with the Globe’s sports section.

Daily required reading

The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Quartz are my daily must-reads — and of course The Boston Globe’s sports section. Politico’s Playbook newsletter is another daily staple.

Advice for someone moving from Boston to New York

Bring your Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics caps and jerseys, because you won’t find much of a selection in New York City.

And be quietly confident about Boston sports teams — too loud and you invite unnecessary attention.

Favorite FTI office

That’s like trying to pick a favorite child. But if I had to pick one, I’d say New York City, because that usually means I’m on my way home to Pennsylvania.

First client

Irwin Starr. When I was a 12-year-old caddie, Mr. Starr asked me on the third hole at Pine Brook Country Club if there was enough wind at his back to hit his six iron rather than his usual five. I told him to hit the six and he bounced it on the green.

Mr. Starr told me it was a good club selection. I’ve been addicted to giving advice ever since.

Mentor

I’ve been lucky to have several. One was Dr. Nadav Kennan — who brought me to NYC to work with him at KRC Research — a brilliant man, a pioneer in the area of attitudinal research, and a truly creative mind.

When trying to figure out the most powerful messages to recommend, his approach was "You don’t tell people what they should do, instead create a permission structure and paint a picture, and that will compel them to act."

Guilty TV pleasure

Flipping between MSNBC and Fox News, and witnessing the alternative realities of the day’s events.

If you weren’t running FTI, what would you be doing?

I’d be a cattle ranch hand in Costa Rica.

The number of times per year you use "off the record"

I could tell you, but then this whole thing would have to be off the record.