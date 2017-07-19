Girl Scouts, LeanIn.org veteran Kelly Parisi joins Girls Who Code as comms head

Parisi is also running the organization's San Francisco office and overseeing a team of six.

SAN FRANCISCO: Former Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. communications leader Kelly Parisi has joined Girls Who Code as head of comms and marketing.

Parisi started at the nonprofit, which works to close the gender gap in technology, on July 9. She is reporting to Girls Who Code CEO Reshma Saujani and overseeing a team of six.

She replaced Deborah Singer, who is stepping into another role at Girls Who Code focused on membership expansion, in the top marcomms position. Parisi said she is running the San Francisco office as well as the marketing and communications team while shuttling back and forth from New York.

"I am focused on figuring out how we accelerate change and start a cultural conversation about why every girl can and should code," she said.

Parisi tweeted about her new role, linking to her LinkedIn profile, on Tuesday.

From #VirtualReality to my new reality: Joining @GirlsWhoCode to close the gender gap in tech one girl at a time. https://t.co/arqLtwkfig pic.twitter.com/057m3WGUmN — Kelly M. Parisi (@KellyMParisi) July 18, 2017

Most recently, Parisi was head of marketing and communications at LeanIn.org from April 2015 to last November, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was previously chief communications officer at Girl Scouts of the U.S.A., VP of marketing and communications for the Ms. Foundation for Women, and VP of comms for the Children’s Health Fund.