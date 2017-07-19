In brief: New MD at Ranieri, Watson joins Jungle Creations, Churches Trust appoints Good Agency

New MD promoted at Ranieri, Watson joins Jungle Creations, win for Good Agency, and more from PRWeek UK.

New MD promoted at Ranieri

Pietro Ranieri, the founder of tech agency Ranieri, has taken the role of group MD at the firm, while director Sarah Tokeley becomes MD. Tokeley has been with the firm since 2009. It comes amid plans for international growth at Ranieri, which acquired French agency Reflexion Publique earlier this year, and last year joined the marketing network TMG. The agency has also promoted Jaime Carron to associate director.

Watson joins Jungle Creations

Hannah Watson has joined social media content and curation firm Jungle Creations as head of comms. She joined the company, whose popular Facebook pages include Viral Thread and Twisted, from Perowne International, which she had joined as Perowne Charles before its split last year. Jungle Creations has also taken on Mail Online head of programmatic Nat Poulter, alongside other senior hires Sefton Monk as CTO and head of SEO Sarah Ricketts, among others.

Churches Trust appoints Good Agency

The Churches Conservation Trust has appointed Good Agency to create a brand story that improves visitor numbers at historic church sites throughout the UK. The Churches Conservation Trust is a national charity protecting more than 350 churches at risk of underfunding and in need of repair.

Publicis Health promotions

Publicis Health has made promotions across three of its brands in the UK. Victoria Stanley is made associate director at PR and medical education brand Publicis Resolute, while Zayn Qureshi becomes senior account director. At medical education division Real Science, Nicole Corteen is made senior medical writer.

Freaks of Nature picks Brass

Healthy desserts brand Freaks of Nature has appointed creative marketing agency Brass to handle social media, content and shopper marketing for its range of products. Brass said it had been tasked with "bringing the brand to life" through video and content for various social media sites.

Wild West wins raft of clients

Wild West Communications, the south west-based division of Wild Card PR, has won four new clients, including condiments business Lee Kum Kee, milk brand Bam, The Devon Cattle Breeders’ Society, and soft toy company Charlie Bears.

Rockpool appoints Abchurch

City PR firm Abchurch has been appointed by the investment firm Rockpool Acquisitions to run financial PR and corporate comms, and advised on its IPO earlier this month, when Rockpool became just the third Northern Irish firm listed on the London Stock Exchange.

PRWeek has removed a news story in this column about Lord Oates, a member of the House of Lords and formerly chief of staff to Nick Clegg during his spell as deputy Prime Minister, taking a role with comms agency Tendo. The information was released today by appointments watchdog ACOBA. However, Lord Oates told PRWeek that his work with the agency ended in April 2016.

