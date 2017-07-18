Citizen Relations hires Blair Arthur to head strategic planning

NEW YORK: Citizen Relations has brought on Access Emanate’s Blair Arthur as executive director of strategic planning.

Arthur leads the agency’s strategic planning team of four staffers, and she works with account teams to incorporate research and insights in their work across traditional, social, and digital media.

"I was looking for an opportunity to join an agency with an appetite for trying new things, mindful about the power of insights as a driver of where creative is going," Arthur said. "I want to continue to elevate the role of insights in driving creative [at Citizen Relations]."

The role is newly created as the agency has continued to expand. Arthur is also a member of the senior leadership team. She joined the firm on July 10 and reports to U.S. GM Nathan Friedman.

Previously, Arthur spent nine years as SVP and director of planning and insights at Access Emanate. She also was marketing and research manager for Every Day with Rachael Ray and a global account supervisor on the IBM account at Ogilvy & Mather. Earlier in her career, Arthur spent time with Saatchi & Saatchi and JWT.

"Blair’s background in a variety of marketing disciplines stood out," Friedman said, "and her ability to drive insights for research that complements campaigns."

Citizen Relations announced in June that CEO Daryl McCullough was stepping down this summer to be replaced by Cohn & Wolfe’s Jim Joseph. Scott Cocchiere, also from Cohn & Wolfe, joined the agency in January as executive creative director.