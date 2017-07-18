Watch: Current helps Radio Flyer celebrate turning 100

Added 1 hour ago by Elizabeth Cronin , Be the first to comment

The brand is celebrating its centennial with a video highlighting the role it has played in American childhood, generation by generation.

Blog

Radio Flyer has been a staple of American childhood since 1917. In honor of its centennial, Current Marketing created a video that highlights the moments of joy and adventure experienced by families raised with Radio Flyer products.

The theme of the video, "Time Flies, Enjoy the Ride," was derived from parents’ concern that there isn't enough time to create meaningful memories with their children. The spot also highlights the trust parents have in Radio Flyer products, which often stay in families for generations, through texts between relatives.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now