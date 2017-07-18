Watch: Current helps Radio Flyer celebrate turning 100

The brand is celebrating its centennial with a video highlighting the role it has played in American childhood, generation by generation.

Radio Flyer has been a staple of American childhood since 1917. In honor of its centennial, Current Marketing created a video that highlights the moments of joy and adventure experienced by families raised with Radio Flyer products.

The theme of the video, "Time Flies, Enjoy the Ride," was derived from parents’ concern that there isn't enough time to create meaningful memories with their children. The spot also highlights the trust parents have in Radio Flyer products, which often stay in families for generations, through texts between relatives.