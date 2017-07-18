Ryann Richardson exits Uber for marketing VP role at Victor

NEW YORK: Uber veteran Ryann Richardson has joined Victor, a U.K.-based company described as "Uber for private jets."

Victor has appointed Richardson as VP of marketing for North America, a newly created role.

"What I want to do is combine the experience of high-visibility, splashy marketing campaigns and initiatives with a data-driven [approach]," Richardson said. "That’s what going to take Victor to the next level."

Base in New York, Richardson will work to develop and implement strategic marketing and tactical programs, reporting to CMO Dan Northover. She previously worked with Northover at Uber, where her most recent role was regional manager of U.S. East partnerships. In a statement, Victor credited her with spearheading activations for Uber’s partnership with the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia as its official transportation partner.

Previously, Richardson was a senior marketing specialist at T-Mobile, where she helped to launch MetroPCA in Baltimore and Washington, DC.

The Financial Times ranked U.K.-based startup Victor number 113 on its list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies. The company has experienced average annual growth of 142.9% over the past three years, according to CNN.