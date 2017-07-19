MoD Police launches Twitter account in bid for public and stakeholder engagement

The Ministry of Defence Police (MDP), whose responsibilities include policing Britain's military bases, has launched its own Twitter account in a bid to raise its profile with the public.

Using the Twitter handle @MODPolice, the force has tweeted more than 30 times and shared more than 20 photographs and video – gaining more than 1,300 followers since the account went live earlier this month.









Our #ProjectServator officers engaging with visitors at the #RIAT17 showground. See anything suspicious: report it #TogetherWeveGotItCovered pic.twitter.com/4KaOWuIm1O — MOD Police (@MODPolice) July 15, 2017 Explaining the decision to join the social networking platform, MDP deputy chief constable Andy Adams said: "Our Twitter account will provide us with a primary communication tool in order to raise public awareness of the MDP and enhance their understanding of what we do and the specialist policing services and capabilities that we provide."

He added: "It will also support us in connecting with the defence communities, stakeholders and customers that we serve by furnishing us with a news-feed for regular messaging on continuous vigilance and success stories."





Echoing the way in which other police forces are using Twitter as a fast response way of communicating during an emergency, Adams said: "In the event of an operational incident Twitter will also present the means for us to communicate quickly and effectively with stakeholders, customers, staff, the public and the media."





It is also being used for more poignant communications, such as marking the death of Alf Hitchcock, the force’s chief constable, who died last month aged 58.





A police funeral for our late CC Alf Hitchcock took place today at St Paul’s Church, Bedford; attendees gathered to celebrate Alf’s life. pic.twitter.com/tUpsYT8jg3 — MOD Police (@MODPolice) July 6, 2017

The launch of the MDP Twitter account represents a "progressive step in enhancing the digital footprint of the force," according to assistant chief constable Paul McLaughlin.





He added that it will play "an essential and vital role" in supporting Project Servator.





This is a high profile policing approach where officers encourage the public to report suspicious activity to deter crime.





Commenting on the need to boost the force’s profile, a MDP spokesman told PRWeek: "MDP officers routinely engage with members of the public during the high profile patrols that are undertaken in and around the sites where our officers are deployed."



