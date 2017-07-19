GMP's Amanda Coleman awarded fellowship of the PRCA

She has been made a Fellow of the PRCA – given to individuals deemed to have made an outstanding contribution to the PR and comms industry.
Coleman joins the likes of Angela Heylin OBE, Lord Bell, and Sir Martin Sorrell – all of whom are PRCA fellows.
The police comms chief, who is also chairman of the Association of Police Communicators (APCOMM), specialises in strategic communication advice and guidance.
Her expertise includes reviewing and developing communication teams, developing social media from strategies to implementation, internal communication and change management, public relations and promotion, and crisis and reputational management.
She has been invited to be a PRCA fellow in recognition of her proven experience and impact on comms within the policing sector.
David Gallagher FPRCA, international president for growth and development, Omnicom Public Relations Group and chairman of the PRCA Fellows, said: "Amanda is a hugely influential force in the arena of police communications, both through her leadership of APCOMM and through her 16-year role as head of corporate communications at Greater Manchester Police."
Responding to the news late last week, Coleman said: "I am hugely honoured to have been appointed as a Fellow by the PRCA. I want to use this as an opportunity to help develop the next generation of communicators and also to champion the work of public sector communicators."
