GMP's Amanda Coleman awarded fellowship of the PRCA

Amanda Coleman, head of corporate comms at Greater Manchester Police for the past 16 years, has received one of the highest professional accolades in PR.

She has been made a Fellow of the PRCA – given to individuals deemed to have made an outstanding contribution to the PR and comms industry.





Coleman joins the likes of Angela Heylin OBE, Lord Bell, and Sir Martin Sorrell – all of whom are PRCA fellows.





The police comms chief, who is also chairman of the Association of Police Communicators (APCOMM), specialises in strategic communication advice and guidance.





Her expertise includes reviewing and developing communication teams, developing social media from strategies to implementation, internal communication and change management, public relations and promotion, and crisis and reputational management.





She has been invited to be a PRCA fellow in recognition of her proven experience and impact on comms within the policing sector.









I am so surprised and honoured by this and thanks everyone for the kind comments and thanks to @PRCA_UK https://t.co/X2hM2tCHjk — Amanda Coleman (@amandacomms) July 13, 2017



David Gallagher FPRCA, international president for growth and development, Omnicom Public Relations Group and chairman of the PRCA Fellows, said: "Amanda is a hugely influential force in the arena of police communications, both through her leadership of APCOMM and through her 16-year role as head of corporate communications at Greater Manchester Police."