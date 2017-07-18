Google, Uber veteran Rachel Whetstone joins Facebook in new comms VP role

She will oversee communications for Facebook's WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger products when she joins the social network in September.

MENLO PARK, CA: Facebook has hired former Uber and Google executive Rachel Whetstone as VP of communications for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

Whetstone will start in the newly created role in September, reporting to Facebook VP of global communications Caryn Marooney.

"It's a real privilege to be joining the Facebook family," Whetstone said, in an emailed statement. "Products like WhatsApp have become an important part of my life — making it so much easier to stay in touch with my own family and friends."

A Facebook representative confirmed Whetstone’s hire, first reported by Recode, via email.

Whetstone stepped down from her role as global head of communications at Uber in April after two years at the ride-hailing company. Previously, Whetstone handled comms and public policy at Google for a decade. She was also the first employee of the agency Portland, where founder Tim Allan hired her from the U.K.’s Carlton TV. Her boss at Carlton was future U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron.

Whetstone has been featured on PRWeek’s Power List several times, most recently in 2016 at number 14.

Whetstone could not be immediately reached for further comment.

This story was updated on July 18 to correct Marooney's title.