Google, Uber veteran Rachel Whetstone joins Facebook in new comms VP role

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

She will oversee communications for Facebook's WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger products when she joins the social network in September.

News
Rachel Whetstone
Rachel Whetstone

MENLO PARK, CA: Facebook has hired former Uber and Google executive Rachel Whetstone as VP of communications for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

Whetstone will start in the newly created role in September, reporting to Facebook VP of global communications Caryn Marooney.

"It's a real privilege to be joining the Facebook family," Whetstone said, in an emailed statement. "Products like WhatsApp have become an important part of my life — making it so much easier to stay in touch with my own family and friends."

A Facebook representative confirmed Whetstone’s hire, first reported by Recode, via email.

Whetstone stepped down from her role as global head of communications at Uber in April after two years at the ride-hailing company. Previously, Whetstone handled comms and public policy at Google for a decade. She was also the first employee of the agency Portland, where founder Tim Allan hired her from the U.K.’s Carlton TV. Her boss at Carlton was future U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron.

Whetstone has been featured on PRWeek’s Power List several times, most recently in 2016 at number 14.

Whetstone could not be immediately reached for further comment.

This story was updated on July 18 to correct Marooney's title.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now