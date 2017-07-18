In brief: Moss leaves Brazen for Roland Dransfield, Fox bags big Berlitz brief, Hazan promoted at Hotwire

Moss leaves Brazen for Roland Dransfield, Fox bags big Berlitz brief, Hazan promoted at Hotwire and more from PRWeek UK.

Moss leaves Brazen for Roland Dransfield

Adam Moss has left Brazen after nine years, latterly as director of news and creative content, to launch a consumer division at Manchester's Roland Dransfield. The former journalist will assist the continued broadening of the agency, which is best known for property and more recently b2b work. The firm has recently won sports and leisure clients including Innside Manchester, the rugby team Sale Sharks, Boodles Tennis and child protection organisation The Offside Trust.

Fox bags big Berlitz brief

The b2b specialist Fox Agency has been appointed to a global brief to promote the language training company Berlitz. The agency was appointed following a competitive pitch in Germany against global agencies from Europe, USA and Mexico. Berlitz has more than 550 locations in 70 countries. It will focus on its Berlitz Method of language instruction, and promote its new online learning platform to both internal and external b2b audiences.

Hazan promoted at Hotwire

Emma Hazan has been promoted to the newly-created role of global head of consumer at Hotwire. She was previously MD of consumer. It is the second new senior role instituted at the firm after Alex MacLaverty became COO in June, as new CEO Barbara Bates reshuffles the tech specialist. Hazan joined Hotwire five years ago from the agency Skywrite.

Senior pair join Bottle

Anna Hardman and Gillian Foley have joined Bottle in senior roles. Hardman, formerly of digital marketing firm Propellernet, becomes head of editorial, while Foley joins from Ceres PR as a director on the senior management team. Jason Mackenzie joined the Oxford agency last month to launch its Bournemouth office.

Highland wins UK Health Show work

Highland Marketing has been appointed as the official PR partner for the UK Health Show. It is the second year in a row that it will provide PR services to the conference, which is organised by GovNet.

Action for tpr

London agency tpr media consultants has been appointed by two independent production firms to promote their upcoming BBC Storyville documentaries; Hopscotch Films for Accidental Anarchist and Mosaic Films for Out Of Thin Air.

Nobull beds in new client

OTTY has appointed Nobull Comms to raise the profile of its mattress and pillow range and run its PR campaign strategy. Nobull Comms, the Bucks-based PR, events and digital agency, will support the launch of OTTY with media and influencer relations.

Tour firm hires All About The Story

The Leeds agency All About The Story has been appointed to handle UK PR for Magnetic North Travel, a boutique tour operator taking travellers across Scandinavia, Northern Europe and Canada.