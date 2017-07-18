Breakfast Briefing, 7.18.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Tuesday morning

Tuesday morning’s big story: Senate Republicans’ attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has collapsed after two GOP senators said Monday night that they would not vote to advance the bill. What’s next? President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday night that the GOP should just repeal Obamacare and start over on healthcare. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) seconded that notion, with some caveats. The Republican rank and file is more divided. And: House Republicans have released their budget proposal, calling for spending cuts and laying the groundwork for tax reform.

Here’s what the players on healthcare are saying. Trump: "Republicans should just repeal failing Obamacare now and work on a new healthcare plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!" Trump earlier Monday night at a dinner with Senators: "If the Republicans have the House, Senate, and the presidency, and they can’t pass this healthcare bill, they are going to look weak...How can we not do this after promising it for years?" Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY): "Rather than repeating the same failed, partisan process yet again, Republicans should start from scratch and work with Democrats on a bill that lowers premiums, provides long-term stability to the markets, and improves our healthcare system."

As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

Consumers’ fake-news detectors need an immediate upgrade. People can only detect a manipulated version of a real-world image 60% of the time, and only 45% can spot what’s been changed, according to a study led by a doctoral student at the University of Warwick. The 1,300 respondents were asked to look at 10 pictures and point out what’s been manipulated.

Walmart apologized on Monday after an ad for a wig cap using a racial slur was posted on its website. The retailer removed the ad and was working to suspend the account of the merchant, according to USA Today. It also posted a mea culpa on social media.

Warning to business travelers: your last minute hotel cancellations are about to get more expensive. Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide are imposing restrictions that would charge consumers a fee if they cancel reservations within a specific time period. (Marriott’s is less than 48 hours before the reservation). The chains contend they are trying to protect themselves from users gaming the system, according to The New York Times.