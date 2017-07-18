Allison+Partners promotes Lisa Schmidtke to Phoenix GM

She reports to Cathy Planchard, president of Allison+Partners' digital and content unit, All Told.

SAN FRANCISCO: Allison+Partners has upped Lisa Schmidtke from SVP to GM of the firm’s Phoenix office.

Schmidtke stepped into the role last month and reports to Cathy Planchard, president of Allison+Partners’ digital and content unit, All Told. Planchard previously held the GM responsibilities.

Based in downtown Scottsdale, Schmidtke oversees 20 staffers. She is responsible for the office’s business operations, client services, new business development, employee relations, and budget management.

"We are focused on healthcare, tech, and hospitality," said Schmidtke. "We are continuing to expand that and on additional clients we are passionate about."

Schmidtke joined Allison+Partners in 2015 as VP, according to her LinkedIn profile. Since joining, she has driven key communications initiatives for such clients as UPMC Enterprises, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and Partnership with Native Americans. She also acts as one of the leads for the agency’s healthcare practice.

Earlier in her career, Schmidtke was a marketing director for Tenet Healthcare, where she worked for six years, according to her LinkedIn profile. Before that, she was a PR manager for Cold Stone Creamery.

Allison+Partners has also promoted employees from its New York and San Francisco offices, including Sherri Poall to EVP; Melissa Muskett to SVP; and Marcus Gamo to SVP.