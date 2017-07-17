National Journal's Policy Brands Roundtable rebrands

The organization was looking to demonstrate its range of services.

WASHINGTON: National Journal’s Policy Brands Roundtable has rebranded as Ballast Research.

Founded in 2013, the reputation management unit has helped organizations understand how effective they are in Washington, DC, using annual surveys, interviews, and consulting work. The organization has also rolled out services including reputational grassroots programs, relationship management tools, corporate citizenship guidance, and comms support.

Ballast Research president Mike Gottlieb said the organization was due for a rebrand so it could convey all its services, not just its core product, the Policy Brands Index.

"[That name] and the index around which it was based is really focused on the reputational index we provide, measuring the brand equity of an entity operating in Washington," he explained. "Now it’s about services that improve the effectiveness of advocacy writ large."

Ballast works with nearly 50 clients, including corporations, associations, nonprofits, and foundations with an "advocacy" presence in Washington, or with state-based policy concerns. None work with Ballast on a retainer basis, though Gottlieb said it would welcome the opportunity.

Ballast also has reputational tracking and management services in California, with plans to expand them to Florida, Texas, and New York. It is also planning to offer research services in the Pacific Northwest.