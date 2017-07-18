PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Claire Slight, Way to Blue

Slight heads Way to Blue’s digital/social-media offering, and is credited as being instrumental in winning major accounts – among them InterContinental Hotels Group, Amazon and Calvin Klein/Swatch Group. Formerly associate director at Edelman, Slight’s skills are said to lie in determining holistically what clients need.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017

What attracted you to PR?

I got hooked on the excitement and unpredictability of PR agency life. Working in social media, you have to be both creative and analytical, and that mix appealed. I love that it’s ever-changing and immediate.

How has PR differed from your expectations?

I remember expecting it to be all about talking to journalists. My job now couldn’t be further from that. The breadth of possible careers in PR is huge, especially with the rise of digital/social media.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

An insatiable curiosity about what makes people tick and how to reach them with the right content, at the right times, in the right ways. The channels might change, but the job is the same.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

I work in social media, so not very; but the most impactful campaigns I’ve worked on have all been integrated, ‘old’ media and ‘new’.

