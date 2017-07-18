PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Beth Sissons, Hotwire

Described as the "linchpin" of Hotwire’s digital commerce team, as well as a "new-business magician" and "b2b campaign-creation mastermind", Sissons oversees a portfolio of 10 clients including Facebook and Red Bull Media House.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017

What attracted you to PR?

My mum works in comms and used to bring her clippings home for me to look at. I was always interested in how the stories had been developed. When I left university I wanted the opportunity to work with people, write and be in a fast-paced environment – PR ticked those boxes.

How has PR differed from your expectations?

When I joined Hotwire’s graduate scheme I thought my role would be focused on media relations alone. Now I’m working with numbers as much as words because of projects focused on research and insights.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

We’ll always need to be able to build relationships, think creatively and communicate flawlessly, but being able to plan campaigns as part of an integrated marketing mix is now essential.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

‘Old media’ is still influential, but it’s harder to measure because the audience is broad. It’s crucial to couple it with campaigns across new media.

Check out the full 30 under 30 list for 2017 here