DfE funds child-minding campaign to educate parents about entitlements

The benefits of child-minding for working parents are being promoted in a Department for Education (DfE)-funded campaign in which the Professional Association for Childcare and Early Years (Pacey) has partnered with the Institute of Health Visiting (IHV).

A suite of campaign materials is being developed and will be made available later this month.





The partnership aims to help health visitors provide information to parents about their childcare choices.





It also seeks to explain the changes to the early years entitlement – with 30 hours free childcare a week from September for children of working families who meet the eligibility criteria.





Pacey will also be connecting with health visiting teams in 10 local authority areas, and cascading information through the Community Practitioners and Health Visitors Association.





Liz Bayram, chief executive of Pacey, said: "Health visitors play a key role in supporting parents with decision making at key stages of transition. We are delighted to be working with IHV to ensure that health visitors have the information they need to support parents with making childcare choices that are right for them and for their children."





Julie Cooper, communications and marketing manager at the IHV, told PRWeek that health visitors are "well positioned to share lots of useful and important information with parents on child development".





She added: "The institute, together with Pacey, has developed new resources for health visitors so that they are aware of the different childcare options available, including the extended entitlement coming in from September."









The new campaign materials include a briefing, leaflet, a short fact sheet on childcare options and the new 30 hours entitlement offered by the government, and a dedicated online portal with childcare information for health visitors, as well as a short film.





Cooper commented: "The institute will share these new resources via its monthly newsletter to its members and its website, as well as sharing them on its social media channels."





The new campaign is part of a wider programme of work by Pacey, which was awarded a £381,000 grant by the DfE earlier this year, and is promoting the campaign using the hashtag #childminderchampions.



The campaign aims to increase parental knowledge and understanding of it as a high-quality childcare option.