PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Sophie Placido, Rostrum

Added 10 hours ago by PRWeek UK staff , Be the first to comment

PRWeek UK's 30 Under 30 list for 2017 features 29-year-old Sophie Placido, an associate director at agency Rostrum.

Special

Placido heads Rostrum’s financial and professional-services arm and leads on major accounts including Legal & General and EY. Credited with "super-charging" the agency’s new-business efforts, she signed nine new clients to the agency last year alone.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017

What attracted you to PR?

I knew I wanted to work in a fast-paced environment that allowed me to learn about new topics and share ideas. PR has definitely provided me with that.

How has PR differed from your expectations?

When I started my career, I had no idea that I would be working across the financial and professional-services sectors. That being said, I love the challenge of bringing esoteric subject matter to life by making it relevant to wider audiences. I didn’t appreciate how ‘creative’ you could be with the term creative – but it’s a major plus-point of my role.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

Curiosity, passion and drive.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

Lots of clients still aspire to print or broadcast coverage – maybe because seeing their name in black and white feels more tangible. Although I certainly consume a lot more of my news online, even now I get a certain thrill watching a client do a TV interview or seeing them on the front page of a national.

Check out the full 30 under 30 list for 2017 here

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now