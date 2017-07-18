PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Sophie Placido, Rostrum

Placido heads Rostrum’s financial and professional-services arm and leads on major accounts including Legal & General and EY. Credited with "super-charging" the agency’s new-business efforts, she signed nine new clients to the agency last year alone.

What attracted you to PR?

I knew I wanted to work in a fast-paced environment that allowed me to learn about new topics and share ideas. PR has definitely provided me with that.

How has PR differed from your expectations?

When I started my career, I had no idea that I would be working across the financial and professional-services sectors. That being said, I love the challenge of bringing esoteric subject matter to life by making it relevant to wider audiences. I didn’t appreciate how ‘creative’ you could be with the term creative – but it’s a major plus-point of my role.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

Curiosity, passion and drive.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

Lots of clients still aspire to print or broadcast coverage – maybe because seeing their name in black and white feels more tangible. Although I certainly consume a lot more of my news online, even now I get a certain thrill watching a client do a TV interview or seeing them on the front page of a national.

