PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Cathryn Moses-Stone, Catch22

Moses-Stone has been instrumental in growing Catch22's relationships with government and stake-holders. She advises charity The Girls’ Network, which connects disadvantaged girls with female mentors.

What attracted you to PR?

I wanted to work toward a social cause and understand more about politics, but didn’t know what that looked like. It’s been a natural progression.

How has PR differed from your expectations?

PR encompasses so much more than people realise; done well, it should sit within the core of a business. It is fundamental to strategy, influence, reputation and impact.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

PR is all about people; understanding how to speak to people, how to work with people, how to persuade people. By being relatable, adaptable and approachable, you are going to have the most success.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

Very – particularly at a local level. Local newspapers, as well as the nationals, and radio are an important source of information for communities across the UK and shouldn’t be underestimated.

How do you see your career developing after 30?

Be driven by the cause and the rest will follow.

