PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Jamie Mancini, John Doe

Mancini has a knack for marrying brands with culture, creating campaigns for clients such as Beats by Dre, Facebook and Vauxhall. He also has a talent for new business, having recently brought in food chain Itsu.

What attracted you to PR?

I stumbled into it, and I’m cool with that. Most people I admire in PR did something else before, or at least tried to. Like how Morgan Freeman almost became a fighter pilot before he found his true calling. Kinda.

How has PR differed from your expectations?

Well, I was hoping that we wouldn’t still be floating stuff down the Thames (Michael Jackson’s true legacy). Though the derivative work does make you appreciate original work even more.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

Initiative. There’s some really good work out there, but good isn’t special. Try to come at briefs from a different angle… not that I practise what I preach.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

I think old media is important. I also think new media is important. I don’t discriminate against any sort. All media welcome.

How do you see your career developing after 30?

Stage 1: infiltrate SpaceX // Stage 2: make Elon Musk my best buddy // Stage 3: astronaut – new career.

