Breakfast Briefing, 7.17.2017: Reebok disses Trump over comments to France's first lady

The sports brand's backhand is another indication that companies are no longer worried about being the target of an angry Trump tweet.

Reebok kicked off the weekend by shaming President Donald Trump for his cringeworthy comments to French first lady Brigitte Macron. The athletic brand tweeted a chart to help men understand the appropriate situation to tell a woman she’s "in such good shape...beautiful." (The answer, of course, is almost never). Reebok’s tweet "shows how marketers are shedding some of their reluctance to touch on sensitive issues as Trump rewrites the rules of political discourse," according to Bloomberg.

In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, "You're in such good shape...beautiful,"... THIS: pic.twitter.com/Z1cnnRD8Ut — Reebok (@Reebok) July 14, 2017

More bad news for Trump, beyond his unpopularity with most sneaker brands: his approval rating is at an all-time low for presidents at the six-month mark, bogged down by the RussiaGate scandal and unpopular Republican healthcare bills, according to various tallies. To turn that around, the White House is planning a three-week Made in America campaign to highlight the president’s agenda and reset the conversation ahead of the administration’s push for tax reform, according to The Hill.

In the latest blow to its aspirations for world domination, Uber has pulled out of Macau, where it faced a tough regulatory landscape and intense competition from local startups, according to Reuters. Last week, Uber exited Russia and surrounding markets.

A core part of Gillette’s marketing strategy is sending mailings to men on their 18th birthdays to "welcome them to manhood" with a free pack of razors. Sometimes that’s easier said than done. The New York Times looks at why the brand sometimes misfires and sends razors to unintended recipients, such as a 50-year-old mother in Alabama.

Dear @Gillette

Two things: I am no longer 18, and no amount of shaving will make me a man.

I am keeping the razor though, it's really nice pic.twitter.com/5BvDZuEUPx — Kody Meyer (@KodyMeyer17) June 30, 2017

And finally, there’s good news and (more) bad news for United Airlines. First, the bad news: the carrier sent rapper ScHoolboy Q’s dog on a flight to the wrong city, and he’s not happy about it. The good news: at least it didn’t get in a fight with political provocateur Ann Coulter, who tweeted about Delta Air Lines for hours on end after she was asked to switch her seat. Delta, however, won plaudits from social media users for standing up to the author and pundit on Twitter.