PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Olivia Lewis, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Having gained a Masters degree in Islamic law, Lewis has positioned herself as the agency’s Middle East expert, helping the London team navigate the nuances in the region. She was also FHF’s youngest secondee – moving to lead on several accounts at the agency’s Dubai office.

What attracted you to PR?

The breadth and variety of work possible within the industry, as well as the flexibility to shape your own career according to personal ambitions and interests. PR provides the golden combination of working with intelligent and creative people while requiring active engagement with a variety of political, cultural, and business landscapes.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

Relentless curiosity and desire to learn from everything and everyone, as well as the ability to see the value – the ‘bigger picture’ – of seemingly minor tasks.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

There is a role for ‘old media’ in tackling complex issues – a tool to provide thoughtful analysis and perspective to supplement the omnipotence of social media. Traditional media still maintains a certain wise gravitas and authority.

