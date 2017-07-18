Sainsbury's Bank PR account out to pitch

The PR account for Sainsbury's Bank has been put out to pitch, PRWeek has learned.

The account is currently held by Citigate Dewe Rogerson. PRWeek understands that Sainsbury’s has approached a number of agencies about the brief, which is largely consumer-facing and focused on promoting the bank’s offers to the public.

Sainsbury’s Bank was established in 1997 as a joint venture between the supermarket group and Bank of Scotland.

Sainsbury’s took full control of the business in 2014 and the bank had almost 1.8m customers in the 2016/2017 financial year, generating income of £286m. It offers credit cards, savings and loans, as well as mortgages and insurance.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s declined to comment when approached by PRWeek.

The news follows significant changes in the comms function at Sainsbury's, including corporate affairs director Louise Evans recently being made redundant in a restructure of communications and corporate affairs.

Earlier this month the retailer also announced the appointment of McDonald's UK public affairs manager Richard Casofsky as head of public affairs. Sainsbury’s recently hired Hope&Glory to handle its consumer PR and lead on brand communications activity for its Argos brand, following a competitive pitch.