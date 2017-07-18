Sainsbury's Bank PR account out to pitch

Added 9 hours ago by John Harrington , Be the first to comment

The PR account for Sainsbury's Bank has been put out to pitch, PRWeek has learned.

News

The account is currently held by Citigate Dewe Rogerson. PRWeek understands that Sainsbury’s has approached a number of agencies about the brief, which is largely consumer-facing and focused on promoting the bank’s offers to the public.

Sainsbury’s Bank was established in 1997 as a joint venture between the supermarket group and Bank of Scotland.

Sainsbury’s took full control of the business in 2014 and the bank had almost 1.8m customers in the 2016/2017 financial year, generating income of £286m. It offers credit cards, savings and loans, as well as mortgages and insurance.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s declined to comment when approached by PRWeek.

The news follows significant changes in the comms function at Sainsbury's, including corporate affairs director Louise Evans recently being made redundant in a restructure of communications and corporate affairs.

Earlier this month the retailer also announced the appointment of McDonald's UK public affairs manager Richard Casofsky as head of public affairs. Sainsbury’s recently hired Hope&Glory to handle its consumer PR and lead on brand communications activity for its Argos brand, following a competitive pitch.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now