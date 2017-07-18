Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017

It's time to meet the bright, ambitious up-and-comers who make up PRWeek UK's annual 30 Under 30 list.

PRWeek asked the 30 young talents for their views on PR now and in the future, with these interviews appearing in the print new edition of PRWeek UK, out later this week.

Entry onto the prestigious list is subject to nomination by a colleague, client or industry peer, with these nominations scrutinised by an expert senior judging panel.

While the 30 Under 30 exhibit Brexit fears and uncertainty over the PR profession's future, they are positive about their career, and full of insight, provocation, wisdom and humour.

Meet the 30 Under 30 for 2017 here (click on the links for profiles):

Seda Ambartsumian, associate partner, Maitland

Emily Austen, founder and MD, Emerge

Jasmine Barnes, account director, Cohn & Wolfe

Neil Broderick, senior account director, The Academy

Ben Craig, senior account manager, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Eleanor Crossman, account director, MWWPR

Victoria Dacker, account director, Ketchum

Rosie Davies, founder and agency director, The London Fashion Agency

Asad Dhunna, associate director, Weber Shandwick

Andy Eldridge, account director, Babel PR

Sam Ellis, senior account director, Ketchum

Leon Emirali, co-founder/director, Crest

Dean Gallagher, corporate account director, Weber Shandwick

Ben Goldsmith, head of PR and content, Balderton Capital

James Hennigan, head of campaigns, Galibier PR

Olivia Lewis, account executive, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Jamie Mancini, account director, John Doe

Cathryn Moses–Stone, external affairs manager, Catch22

Julian Obubo, account manager and diversity officer, Manifest

Rob Peryer, account director, IseePR

Sophie Placido, associate director, Rostrum

Simon Richards, senior account manager, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Beth Sissons, senior programme director, Hotwire

Claire Slight, group director (digital), Way to Blue

Holly Smith, senior account director, Mischief PR

Martin Sparey, programme director, Hotwire

Charlotte Tobin, MD, Belle PR

Emma Williams, associate director, brand, Edelman

Cathal Wogan, head of communications, Quidco

Joel Zietcer, senior account director, The Academy

