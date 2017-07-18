PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: James Hennigan, Galibier PR

Hennigan’s achievements include running the media department for an MP and, in his role now, leading on national accounts including education, finance, tech and FTSE 100 clients. He also ran the media campaign to secure a posthumous pardon for Alan Turing.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017

What attracted you to PR?

The ability to create change. I didn’t take the traditional route to agency life, but working in politics I realised the power of PR through giving campaigns such as the Alan Turing one a national profile.

How has PR differed from your expectations?

Making the transition from politics to agency-side, the most unexpected aspect has been the similarities and entwined nature of the industries. I didn’t initially realise my understanding of the legislative landscape would be just as important a tool in PR.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

The ability to spin a lot of plates without any smashing. They also need an ability to become an expert and immerse themselves in a range of sectors.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

The way we consume media is continually evolving and it is important that we keep pace, but recognise that sometimes ‘old media’ may be the most appropriate medium in ensuring a message reaches the right audience.

