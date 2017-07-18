PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Ben Goldsmith, Balderton Capital

PRWeek UK's 30 Under 30 list for 2017 features Ben Goldsmith, 27, who works as head of PR and content for Balderton Capital.

Goldsmith was a successful freelance comms consultant at 21. He now leads PR and content for Balderton, a multinational tech investment firm, transforming its internal processes and overseeing a marked improvement in coverage and performance.

What attracted you to PR?

I set up as a freelance comms consultant soon after graduation, when digital media was an untapped resource for many companies. My experience in student journalism taught me how these channels worked, and how to get impactful results from them.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

‘Old media’ brands remain hugely influential, no matter how you read or watch them. Profit is harder to come by, but this is commonly due to the difficulty in converting distributed groups of online ‘readers’ into customers, rather than the ability to engage a large audience. This centre of gravity has shifted toward ‘new media’, [which] is where many influential opinions are formed and shaped, [while] ‘old media’ is where they are repackaged, interrogated and distributed at scale.

How do you see your career developing after 30?

In three years [when I’ll be 30], news will be consumed within messaging platforms such as Whatsapp, due to a broader shift toward these platforms by tech giants hunting for ad revenue. There’s lots of interesting work to be done, and I’d like to be involved.

