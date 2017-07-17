In brief: Berman moves to Text100, PR firm acquires video agency, wins for Toast, Open and Fanclub

Berman moves to Text100, DP Digital Media merges into System2, three briefs for Toast and more from PRWeek UK.

Berman moves to Text100

Gary Berman has joined Text100 as head of PR in London, working closely with the other four pillars of the business - content, social, strategy and creative. Berman was previously head of PR for inter-disciplinary 'innovation consultancy' Fearlessly Frank. He has also worked in house for Microsoft Xbox, and Citizen Brando. It follows the departure of Dominic Shales from the business as his agency Lexis was merged into sister firm Text100 last month.

System2 acquires DP Digital Media

Video and multimedia production agency DP Digital Media has merged into Scottish PR agency System2. The new eight-strong agency will offer a mix of PR and video production services across offices in Inverness, Glasgow and Dingwall, and will operate as System2, a statement said.

Briefs on Toast

Manchester's Toast PR has been appointed by three new b2b clients; tech firm Visonect, the London product and service consultancy Fluxx, and commercial insight and procurement consultants Ivo Consulting Solutions, for which it will oversee comms around its partnership with Harvard Law School's Programme on Negotiation course, which comes to the UK for the first time in September.

Monster win for Open

Yorkshire's Open Communications has been appointed by online office supplier Office Monster with an ongoing press office function to include media relations, social engagement and campaign planning.

Carswell Gould hire two

Southampton integrated agency Carswell Gould has taken on two new senior staff. Ian Murray joins as associate director of media after 19 years as editor of the Southern Daily Echo. He will combine his work at the agency with his role as deputy executive editor of the Society of Editors. Jen Humm joins as an account director from the in-house team at P&O Cruises, having worked for CitrusPR before that.

Fanclub wins health food brand

Fanclub PR has been appointed by health food brand The Paleo Foods Co to support its UK growth. The company was set up in 2013 by Claire Dinsmore, a former food buyer who quit her office job to move consumers away from unhealthy cereals. Fanclub will manage consumer and trade PR support, and an influencer outreach programme.