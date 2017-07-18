PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Dean Gallagher, Weber Shandwick

Gallagher’s primary role is in Manchester, but such is his progress that he also works on global accounts and leads teams in other Weber offices. The award-winning corporate account director is the PRCA NextGen chairman and sits on the national PRCA council.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017

What attracted you to PR?

People are fascinating: their motivations, values, behaviours and backgrounds. Now I analyse people every day, predicting and reacting to their needs and wants as I go. I get paid to do it, too. Brilliant.

How has PR differed from your expectations?

I try not to have expectations – bypassing shock when the unexpected is thrown at you saves a hell of a lot of time in PR. But it’s a whole lot of fun, that’s for sure.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

An acute awareness of what is happening in the world, and what it means for the people in it, is what I look for in any recruit. Be a pluralist, and a people person. Welcome different and conflicting perspectives and ideas, and have them yourself. The hunger and thirst to constantly do more and always be better will see you stand out from the pack, too.

How do you see your career developing after 30?

The only hope I have is that I will be the best I can be.

