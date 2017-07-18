PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Sam Ellis, Ketchum Sports & Entertainment

PRWeek UK's 30 Under 30 list for 2017 features 29-year-old Sam Ellis, a senior account director at Ketchum Sports & Entertainment.

In his 11 months at Ketchum, Ellis has scooped the firm’s sole client excellence award. He’s been credited with encouraging multiple brands to start or expand on influencer activity, and delivering ‘best in class’ work for new-business pitches and client campaigns.

What attracted you to PR?

The challenge. We really have to earn the attention of the audience we are trying to reach.

How has PR differed from your expectations?

I certainly didn’t expect it to offer the variety that it does. One day you could be directing a video shoot, the next developing issues and crisis plans to counsel clients ahead of major sporting events.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

We need to be constantly connected to the news agenda and consumer trends, keep up to date with the evolving world of content distribution and be excellent at solving problems – things never go to plan.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

If traditional media channels can help us engage a relevant audience for a specific campaign, it will play an important role.

How do you see your career developing after 30?

If all goes to plan, progressing in to senior leadership.

