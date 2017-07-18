PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Rosie Davies, The London Fashion Agency

Davies has come from no PR experience to running her own agency in five years. She’s been credited with disrupting fashion PR by, for example, her transparency over agency fees.

What attracted you to PR?

I fell into it after completing an internship with an independent knitwear brand. There was no affordable PR support for small brands so I founded The London Fashion Agency and PR Dispatch to offer just that.

How has PR differed from your expectations?

There is a secrecy that surrounds the process of obtaining magazine coverage – especially in fashion PR. As an agency we set out to change this. I found it surprising how hard we had to work to change people’s perception of PR.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

Organisation, digital savvy and forward-thinking to changing trends.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

Print is still crucial. Print coverage is our main line of business. We know it’s not the most important part of PR any more, but old media is still important for brand-recognition, stockists and, sometimes, sales.

