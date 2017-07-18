PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Victoria Dacker, Ketchum

As well as growing some of the agency’s high-profile accounts, Dacker has brought together colleagues from fellow Omnicom agencies under the auspices of HealthShare, a healthcare comms training scheme. Her bosses praise her eye for innovation.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017

What attracted you to PR?

I have always been attracted to a career with people at the heart, and medical/health comms offers the perfect interaction of working with our clients to support patients, health professionals and public health. It’s exciting to be a part of this buzzing, challenging industry.

How has PR differed from your expectations?

When I was at university, it was viewed as "press office". However, our work in the Ketchum health team is extremely varied – from medical congresses, advisory boards with HCPs/patients, video-content creation, social and digital campaigns, advocacy, access and policy, corporate comms and media activity.

What skills and attributes do modern comms pros need?

Be curious to learn and understand; be agile; listen and advise in equal measure; and be solutions-focused, whether that’s through tried-and-tested methods or innovations.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

It is still a key driver of the credible news and trends agenda; although the way we consume this has changed to a more digital focus.

