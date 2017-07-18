PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Eleanor Crossman, MWWPR

PRWeek UK's 30 Under 30 list for 2017 features Eleanor Crossman, 28, who is currently an account director at MWWPR.

Crossman became the agency’s youngest-ever account director when she was promoted two years ago. In 2016 she led the PR strategy on two high-profile projects – taking The Independent digital-only and the launch of The New European. She also helped grow profit margin to 20 per cent last year.

What attracted you to PR?

The opportunity to work with a variety of businesses, helping them matter more to the people who make a difference for them. My job is most satisfying when a client brings you in early in a process, making you a key adviser on strategy, where you can see the impact of your work.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

An ability to predict the unpredictable. We may not be able to tell you what will happen tomorrow (who can these days?), but at least if we can give you a number of possibilities, we can be prepared with a strategy – totally invaluable when a surprise hits and emotions are running high.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

It’s still key – digital has changed the media landscape, and therefore PR, but traditional media still has a huge influence on news and culture.

How do you see your career developing after 30?

Working for businesses that want to keep moving forward – [there is] nothing worse than a stale client that refuses to change.

